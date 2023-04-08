Steve and Billie Swan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They met while students at SDSU and married April 7, 1973, in Belvidere, SD. They lived and raised their family near Newell before eventually moving to Texas in search of warmer temperatures as they neared retirement. If you’d like to join their children in celebrating, cards can be sent to 719 HCR 3320, Hubbard, TX 76648.