Steve and Billie Swan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They met while students at SDSU and married April 7, 1973, in Belvidere, SD. They lived and raised their family near Newell before eventually moving to Texas in search of warmer temperatures as they neared retirement. If you’d like to join their children in celebrating, cards can be sent to 719 HCR 3320, Hubbard, TX 76648.
Swan, 50th
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kathryn Johnson Larson celebrates her 100th birthday on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born on a farm west of Centerville, SD. Kathryn marrie…
Please help Colleen Penning and her family celebrate her 90th Birthday!!! Sunday March 26, Faith Lutheran Church at 17 Indiana Street in Rapid…
Help us celebrate Joyce Eggleston turning 90 years young on April 2, 2023, by showering her with Birthday wishes. Cards may be sent to: 420 Ph…
Marilyn and Jim Schumacher celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 22, 2023. Kathy, Becky, Julie and Stewart are so grateful that…
Thelma Heltzel will celebrate her 95th birthday March 21st. Happy birthday mom, love from your kids, John, Marie, Don, Carol, Beth, Wendy, Dav…