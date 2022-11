Matthew Olson to Elizabeth Weber on 10/7/22 in Callahan, Florida.

The Groom served as the Pennington Co 4-H Youth Advisor with SDSU from 2015 to 2019, a 2013 graduate of The University of Arizona and a 2019 Masters Degree graduate from SDSU.

He is currently studying at the University of Florida for a PHD of Education.

The Groom is employed by the UF in the Florida State 4-H Headquarters.