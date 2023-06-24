90th Birthday Celebration Open House Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church, Piedmont, SD 10 a.m. to noon. Cards may be sent to 21604 Sidney Stage Road, Piedmont, SD 57769. Mrs. Wilson was a teacher at Wall & Piedmont elementary schools and a Girl Scout leader.
Wilson, 90th
