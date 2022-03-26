 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millard, 50th

  • Updated
  • 0
Millard, 50

RAPID CITY | Steve and Gail Millard are celebrating 50 years of marriage on April 1, 2022. Steve and Gail were married on April 1, 1972 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, SD.

