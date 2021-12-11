Morrison, 60th

RAPID CITY | Jim and Gwenda Morrison will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary on December 16, 2021. They were married in Edgemont, SD at St. James Catholic Church on December 16, 1961. They have two children: Kim (Orange) Johnson, and Donnie Morrison as well as four grandchildren: Cade (Haley) Johnson, Lexi Morrison, Bridger Johnson, and Same Morrison, and one great-grandson: Carson Johnson.