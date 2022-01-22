Royal and Merle Nielsen will celebrate their 90th and 89th birthdays on January 23 and 24, 2022 (respectively). They will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary on February 23, 2022. They were blessed with four children: Tana, Teri, Scott, and Royal Shawn. They have seven grandchildren and 12 greats.
Nielsen, 90th & 89th
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sundance Kemp, son of Greg and Christy Kemp and Natalie Ormiston, grandson of Ken and Pam Knapp and Jim Kemp, graduated from the Indiana Unive…
Ken and Diane Ketel were married on December 23, 1961, in Mitchell, SD. They are longtime members of First United Methodist Church in Rapid Ci…
RAPID CITY | Virginia (Gin) Syverson celebrated 90 years young on January 3rd. Birthday cards can be sent to her at 3638 5th Street, Apt 115, …
BOX ELDER | Paul Priest, Congratulations and Happy Birthday Dec 25th. You Survived WWII, helping capture the Bridge at Remagen, 74 years of ma…