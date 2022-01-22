 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nielsen, 90th & 89th

  • 0

Royal and Merle Nielsen will celebrate their 90th and 89th birthdays on January 23 and 24, 2022 (respectively). They will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary on February 23, 2022. They were blessed with four children: Tana, Teri, Scott, and Royal Shawn. They have seven grandchildren and 12 greats.

