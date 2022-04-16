 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norman, 100th

RAPID CITY | The family of Ila Mae Norman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th Birthday on April 26. Cards may be sent to West Hills Village, Ila Mae Norman, 255 Texas St., Apt. E241, Rapid City, SD 57701.

