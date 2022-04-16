RAPID CITY | The family of Ila Mae Norman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th Birthday on April 26. Cards may be sent to West Hills Village, Ila Mae Norman, 255 Texas St., Apt. E241, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Norman, 100th
RAPID CITY | Joe Venjohn is celebrating his 70th birthday in April 2022. He would be overjoyed to be showered with birthday greetings in the m…
NEW UNDERWOOD | Mrs. Joan (Rostad) Thompson, also known as Mrs. T. by former Annie Tallent School students and staff, will celebrate her 90th …
RAPID CITY | Celebrate Grace's 103rd Birthday on April 6th by sending cards to Grace Pettigrew, Clarkson Health Care Center, 1015 Mountain Vie…