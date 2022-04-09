RAPID CITY| The family of Ila Mae Norman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th Birthday on April 26th. Cards may be sent to West Hills Village, Ila Mae Norman, 255 Texas St., Apt E241, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Norman, 100th
