Priest, 96th

Priest, 96
Karisa Carmichael

BOX ELDER | Paul Priest, Congratulations and Happy Birthday Dec 25th. You Survived WWII, helping capture the Bridge at Remagen, 74 years of marriage, 3 kids, 8 grand kids, 13 great grand kids. Here is to 96 years and counting. Send Cards to 304 Crocus Ct., Box Elder, SD 57718.

