Jessica Dunn (Nehl), Graduate of BFHS Class of 1993, retires from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. Pictured here is Grandmother Colleen Hauge from Spearfish and Mother Cheri Nehl from Belle Fourche. Nephew Josh Nehl of Sundance, WY, has just shipped off to basic training in the U.S. Army.