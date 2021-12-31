 Skip to main content
Schneider Family

THANK YOU | We would to thank all of you that have given our family so much love and support over that last few months. With the passing of Alberta (Bert) Schneider on October 8th and Brenda Schneider Luedtke, on November 23rd. Our lives are so much richer for having them and we are trying to figure out what to do with empty spots they left in our lives. Please know that every phone call, message, card, donation of money, trees and Bibles, flowers, plants and food and visits have been appreciated. We were amazed at all the folks that filled the Church Service on Saturday Dec 4th the luncheon was wonderful and we thank all who brought food and worked to serve and take care of us. Thank you Pastor Paul Winckler for taking care of us through all of this. Julie Beach and Dave Withee for the wonderful music, it was perfect. And to Jacob Fitzgerald who made the magic work so loved ones that couldn’t be there connected to the Service on YouTube. We love and appreciate all of you.

Jim and Monica Schneider

Mike and Jordyn Schneider, Ashlyne, Alden and Emmett

Vera Livingston and family

Marcia Eisenbraun and family

