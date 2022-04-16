RAPID CITY | Open House Saturday, April 23 at First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD from 1-4 p.m. in honor of Lucille Stickler's 90th Birthday.
Stickler, 90th
