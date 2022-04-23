RAPID CITY | Open House Saturday, April 23rd at First United Methodist Church 629 Kansas City St.. Rapid City, SD from 1-4 in honor of Lucille Sticklers 90th Birthday.
Sticklers, 90th
RAPID CITY | The family of Ila Mae Norman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th Birthday on April 26. Cards may be sent to West Hi…
NEW UNDERWOOD | Mrs. Joan (Rostad) Thompson, also known as Mrs. T. by former Annie Tallent School students and staff, will celebrate her 90th …
RAPID CITY | Mary Joann Solano will celebrate her 80th birthday on 1 April 2022. She is the most loving mother of 8 children: Valerie, Leonard…