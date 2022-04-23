 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sticklers, 90th

  • 0
Sticklers, 90th

RAPID CITY | Open House Saturday, April 23rd at First United Methodist Church 629 Kansas City St.. Rapid City, SD from 1-4 in honor of Lucille Sticklers 90th Birthday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stickler, 90th

Stickler, 90th

RAPID CITY | Open House Saturday, April 23 at First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD from 1-4 p.m. in honor of Luc…

Norman, 100th

Norman, 100th

RAPID CITY | The family of Ila Mae Norman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th Birthday on April 26. Cards may be sent to West Hi…

Thompson, 90th

Thompson, 90th

NEW UNDERWOOD | Mrs. Joan (Rostad) Thompson, also known as Mrs. T. by former Annie Tallent School students and staff, will celebrate her 90th …

Solano, 80th

Solano, 80th

RAPID CITY | Mary Joann Solano will celebrate her 80th birthday on 1 April 2022. She is the most loving mother of 8 children: Valerie, Leonard…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News