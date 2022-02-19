Strand Feb 19, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RAPID CITY | Come and join us Sunday, Feb. 20 to celebrate the retirement of David Strand. 1:30-4:30 at Faith Lutheran Church, 17 Indiana St. Hope to see you there. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hays, 80th This beautiful, loving lady is celebrating her 80th birthday! Happy Birthday to our mom Della Hays. Mom, you've been our teacher, our cheerlea…