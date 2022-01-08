 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Syverson, 90th

  • Updated
  • 0
RAPID CITY | Virginia (Gin) Syverson celebrated 90 years young on January 3rd. Birthday cards can be sent to her at 3638 5th Street, Apt 115, Rapid City, SD 57701.

