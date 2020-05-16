× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Helen Churchwell and her family want to thank everyone for helping make her 100th birthday very "special" for her by ALL of the wonderful cards and loving wishes sent to her. She received over 100 cards from her church, friends, family, caregivers, and total strangers even!

We want to thank Edgewood for the excellent service by Erin, Marsha and all the workers who helped her in spite of the COVID-19 virus.

Thanks, also, to KNBN and especially Claudia Contreras who did a wonderful job with the interviews and televising Helen's "special" day. We've heard numerous comments from people who watched it.

Mom, we "thank you" for being the matriarch of five generations of your family and to all of the 34 living descendants.

We want to praise the LORD for Helen's good health and mind all of these many years. Mom, we all have been blessed especially through your constant prayers, praise, persistence, and passion for the LORD; you have constantly lifted us up, strengthened us in times of trial and taught us to always give thanks and glory to our LORD and taught us from Psalm 100 that the LORD is good, and His love endures forever, His faithfulness continues through all generations! — The Family of Helen Churchwell

