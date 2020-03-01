The Center of our World was shaken with the unexpected death on Jan. 3, 2020, of our father and son, Frank Leo Bowers. We are most grateful for the outpouring of the world-wide support from those who were positively impacted through interactions with Frank during his too brief 47 years. His life of giving to others was punctuated with his “donor” status at death. The cards, letters, phone calls, visits, food, Mass offerings, memorials, attendance at the wake and the funeral were most appreciated testimonials to his short life well lived. Words cannot express the depth of our grief, or the gratitude we possess for each and all who shared Frank’s life in one or more of his varied areas of work and/or play.

Special thanks to the attendee who shared that Frank’s behaviors emulated his family’s recipe for life. The Way to Happiness: Keep your heart free from hate; Your mind free from worry; Live simply; Expect little; Give much; Trust God; Fill your life with love; Forget self–think of others; Do as you would be done to; Thank God for all your blessings; Do all you can for people with no thought of personal gain.

Several co-workers shared that Frank, in times of stress, would say, “Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to Dance in the Rain."