The family of Lois Stinson would like to thank everyone for the cards, food and phone calls we received after mom's passing. We would also like to thank Pastor Delbridge for the nice service he had for Mom and Jeff, Kara, Kassidy and Chastity for the special music. Thanks to the New Underwood community church women for the nice lunch following the service. Also, a special thank you to the Good Samaritan Society of New Underwood for the wonderful care Mom was given there. Mom had 100 great years, we will miss her greatly. — Jay and Connie Price & Family and the Family of the late Mike and Sharon Rutledge