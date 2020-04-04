Thank You

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}
Thank you

The family of Lois Stinson would like to thank everyone for the cards, food and phone calls we received after mom's passing. We would also like to thank Pastor Delbridge for the nice service he had for Mom and Jeff, Kara, Kassidy and Chastity for the special music. Thanks to the New Underwood community church women for the nice lunch following the service. Also, a special thank you to the Good Samaritan Society of New Underwood for the wonderful care Mom was given there. Mom had 100 great years, we will miss her greatly. — Jay and Connie Price & Family and the Family of the late Mike and Sharon Rutledge

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

  • Updated

The family of Maynard John Aadson would like to give a special thank you to the Ellsworth Air Force Honor Guard for their service at the funer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News