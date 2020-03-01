Donald Joe Hamling, 80, passed away at home, where he wanted to be, on Jan. 27, 2020. His obituary was published in the Jan. 31 edition of the Rapid City Journal.

A memorial service was held on Feb. 1, at the Canyon Lake Activity Center. As he requested, his ashes were buried at Lakeside Cemetery.

Don's final caregivers, "Team Don" and other family members wish to thank everyone who came to the service, sent flowers, sent condolences and made donations. He had a special concern for Native American children. We invite memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 (http://www.stjo.org) and/or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004 (http://www.stlabre.org).

Don, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, will live forever in our hearts.

