Doug Cogan and Carolyn Clifford were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 2020 at the Memorial Chapel in Keystone. Reverend John DeGroff officiated at the ceremony. Ken and Pam Knapp and Kelsey and Susan McDaniel were attendants. The date for the wedding was selected because it is between the anniversary dates of their deceased spouses with whom they each were married over 40 years. Doug and Carolyn reside east of Keystone.