Lea Zagorin & Max Fenske

Lea Zagorin and Max Fenske were married Aug. 1, 2020 at Williamette Valley Vineyards. They reside in Chapel Hill, NC. Lea graduated from the University of North Carolina and is the development director at the Rams Club UNC. Max graduated from the University of Arizona and is a marketing consultant at Walk West, a full-service digital advertising agency. Max's parents are Laurie Fenske of Tucson, AZ, and David Fenske of Rapid City. His grandma is Anne Fenske of Rapid City. Lea's parents are Janice Bohman and Robert Zagorin of Eugene, OR.