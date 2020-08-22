 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lea Zagorin & Max Fenske

Lea Zagorin & Max Fenske

{{featured_button_text}}
Lea and Max Fenske

Lea Zagorin and Max Fenske were married Aug. 1, 2020 at Williamette Valley Vineyards. They reside in Chapel Hill, NC. Lea graduated from the University of North Carolina and is the development director at the Rams Club UNC. Max graduated from the University of Arizona and is a marketing consultant at Walk West, a full-service digital advertising agency. Max's parents are Laurie Fenske of Tucson, AZ, and David Fenske of Rapid City. His grandma is Anne Fenske of Rapid City. Lea's parents are Janice Bohman and Robert Zagorin of Eugene, OR.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News