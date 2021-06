The marriage of Megan R. Kingsbury of Greenville, SC, to Robin W. Bussell of Anchorage, AK, was on April 15, 2021, in a private outdoor ceremony at Falling Rock. Ms. Kingsbury is president of Kingsbury & Associates, LLC, headquartered in Greenville, with offices in New York and Rapid City. Mr. Bussell is founding partner of ProStructor, LLP. The couple resides in Rapid City.