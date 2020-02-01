Answers to questions about Rapid City High School's future

Since the bond plan was publicly released in October, there have been many questions about Rapid City High School's future. Many without inside knowledge of the situation have speculated that Rapid City's alternative high school is going to be downsized or eliminated altogether.

I have been humbled and honored by the concerns about our school's future that have been brought to me by many in the community. As principal of Rapid City High School, I obviously understand the vital importance of our school to the Rapid City area. Our school mentors and empowers young people to take ownership of their lives and their learning, often after they've experienced years of failure and frustration. At Rapid City High School, many students experience success for the first time and begin to believe in themselves. Every year, about 90 students from our school achieve what most of them once felt was an impossible dream: they graduate from high school. And even more importantly, they are hopeful about their future.