Answers to questions about Rapid City High School's future

Since the bond plan was publicly released in October, there have been many questions about Rapid City High School's future. Many without inside knowledge of the situation have speculated that Rapid City's alternative high school is going to be downsized or eliminated altogether.
I am writing to inform the public that there is a plan for Rapid City High School, and the future of our school is bright.
RCAS's plan for Rapid City High School is to identify and renovate a space into a modern facility that enhances our programming and supports our school's innovative practices: personalized learning, whole-child care, one-on-one mentoring, career-connected learning, and a flexible, no-bell schedule.
I have been humbled and honored by the concerns about our school's future that have been brought to me by many in the community. As principal of Rapid City High School, I obviously understand the vital importance of our school to the Rapid City area. Our school mentors and empowers young people to take ownership of their lives and their learning, often after they've experienced years of failure and frustration. At Rapid City High School, many students experience success for the first time and begin to believe in themselves. Every year, about 90 students from our school achieve what most of them once felt was an impossible dream: they graduate from high school. And even more importantly, they are hopeful about their future.
Due to the state of RCAS's facilities, the transitioning of our school to a new facility is inevitable. If the bond passes, money would be freed up from maintenance costs on crumbling facilities to renovate a new facility for Rapid City High School that will allow our school to continue to flourish. If the bond does not pass, our school would likely need to move sooner, and with less time and capital available to renovate an ideal facility.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion concerning the upcoming bond election. Still, knowing the facts is critical for all citizens on the verge of an important vote. It's important everyone knows that Rapid City High School's future is secure and will continue in a newly renovated facility.