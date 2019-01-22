LOS ANGELES — For documentary filmmakers, there's no place like the Sundance Film Festival.
The mountainside festival that kicks off Thursday in Park City, Utah, has become known for launching nonfiction films to box-office successes and awards, and this year is shaping up to be no different. The slate boasts a wide array of films about fallen titans, from Harvey Weinstein to Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes, music legends Miles Davis and David Crosby, two of Michael Jackson's sexual-abuse accusers, the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook scandal, Apollo 11, Mike Wallace, Toni Morrison and Dr. Ruth.
In the past five years, three of the best documentary feature Oscar winners got their start at Sundance — "Icarus," ''O.J.: Made in America" and "20 Feet from Stardom."
"Sundance is the greatest launching pad," said filmmaker Julia Reichert. "I can't think of another festival that shows fiction and documentaries that puts as much honor, respect and spotlight on the documentary."
The three-time Oscar nominee returns this year with "American Factory," looking at what happened when a Chinese billionaire bought a closed General Motors factory outside of Reichert's hometown of Dayton, Ohio and created 2,000 manufacturing jobs in an area still suffering from the plant's initial closure.
"Most documentary filmmakers aspire to get into Sundance. It's such a fantastic festival with great potential for distribution and raising the profile of a film. But particularly for films about American politics, it's really a natural choice," said Rachel Lears, who directed "Knock Down the House." It follows four women looking to upset incumbents in a Congressional primary.
One of the most anticipated premieres is "Leaving Neverland," a 233-minute film from BAFTA-winning director Dan Reed about two of Michael Jackson's accusers. It will screen only once in Park City, on Jan. 25, before airing on HBO and British public broadcaster Channel 4 in two installments this spring. The Jackson estate has already denounced it as "just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations." Jackson was acquitted of molestation charges in 2005.
For some, Sundance was an obvious choice because of the subject matter. That was the case for the Harvey Weinstein documentary, "Untouchable," from director Ursula Macfarlane. Her film charts the disgraced mogul's career from his early days as a music promoter in Buffalo, to the heyday of Miramax and up to his fall in October of 2017 with the torrent of sexual misconduct and rape allegations against him that spanned decades, some of which allegedly have occurred at the festival. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
It was a sprint to get it done in time for this year's festival, however, having less than a year to do so.
"We always wanted it to be submitted to Sundance and we put a lot of pressure on ourselves .... Halfway through the summer we thought no, we can't, this isn't going to work. And (producer) Simon (Chinn) came in and saw a rough cut and said let's send it. It was all hands on deck. It's been an intense few months," Macfarlane said. "It's the perfect place for a film about Harvey. It's where he had a lot of successes and he changed it and the whole kind of vibe of the industry."
For entirely different reasons, the team behind "Love, Antosha," about the life of the late actor Anton Yelchin, also sought out a coveted Sundance spot.
"Anton had so many projects that went through Sundance. It was always a home away from home for him," said director Garret Price. "For his last movie to be there, essentially, it all feels like the way it's supposed to be. I think it's where he would have wanted it."
This past year a number of Sundance docs went on to gross more at the box office than some of the buzziest scripted films. "Won't You Be My Neighbor" netted $22.8 million, "RBG" made $14 million and "Three Identical Strangers" grossed $12.3 million.