NEW YORK — "Black Panther" took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, giving Ryan Coogler's superhero sensation its most significant honor yet and potentially setting it up for more wins at the Academy Awards.
The Marvel movie won the award for best ensemble in a motion picture. It was the only award "Black Panther" was nominated for besides best ensemble of stunt performers, which it also won.
Glenn Close, who memorably triumphed at the Golden Globes, won best actress for "The Wife," possibly making her the Oscar frontrunner. Rami Malek won best actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody," Emily Blunt was the upset winner for her supporting role in the horror thriller "A Quiet Place" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" swept comedy series honors.
Best supporting actor in a film went more as expected. Mahershala Ali, who won two years ago for "Moonlight," won for his performance in Peter Farrelly's interracial road trip "Green Book."
The Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won the first three awards handed out Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. It won best ensemble in a comedy series, as well as individual honors Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub.
Tom Hanks presented the lifetime achievement award to Alan Alda, who in July revealed that he had been living with Parkinson's disease for more than three years. The actor, who turns 83 years old on Monday, took the stage to a standing ovation while the theme to "M.A.S.H." played.
"And I see more than ever now how proud I am to be a part of our brotherhood and sisterhood of actors," said Alda. "It may never have been more urgent to see the world through another person's eyes. When a culture is divided so sharply, actors can help — a least a little — just by doing what we do. And the nice part is it's fun to do it. So my wish for all of us is: Let's stay playful."
For the second time, the cast of "This Is Us" won best ensemble in a drama series. Other TV winners included Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace"), Jason Bateman ("Ozark") and Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora").