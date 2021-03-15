Haaland OK'd at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head

Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, called Haaland's confirmation "an unprecedented and monumental day for all first people of this country. Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud we are to see one of our own confirmed to serve in this high-level position."

Haaland's confirmation "sets us on a better path to righting the wrongs of the past with the federal government and inspires hope in our people, especially our young people,'' Nez added.

Not everyone was celebrating. Some Republican senators have criticized Haaland's views on oil drilling and other energy development as "radical" and extreme, citing her opposition to the Keystone XL oil pipeline and her support for the Green New Deal, a sweeping, if mostly aspirational, policy to address climate change and income inequality.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Haaland's "extreme views" and support of "catastrophic legislation" such as the Green New Deal would make her confirmation as interior secretary disastrous, harming America's energy supply and economy.