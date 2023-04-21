The second of five fee-free days in United States' national parks is coming up Saturday, encouraging the public to get out and enjoy the more than 400 parks nationwide.

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will be free to everyone. Fee-free days don't include amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boating or special tours.

In the Black Hills, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fee-free day. Take a scenic drive through Badlands National Park or hike around Devils Tower National Monument. Wind Cave is offering free tours of the Fairgrounds and Garden of Eden area of the cave, but tickets are limited.

At Mount Rushmore National Memorial, there is never an entrance fee. However, the annual parking pass of $10 will still apply.

There are three more fee-free days in 2023:

Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day