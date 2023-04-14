This weekend and throughout April, there’s an abundance of music, musicals, a film festival and amazing live performances to choose from in the Black Hills.

Live music

April 15

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra presents Fascinating Rhythm at 7:30 p.m. in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. This is a night of jazz-infused symphonic masterworks, including Duke Ellington’s Black, Brown and Beige Suite, pianist Theresa Bogard performing the Gershwin Piano Concerto in F, and much more. Go to bhsymphony.org/fascinating-rhythm or call (605) 394-1786 or go to performingartsrc.org/box-office for tickets and information.

Alex Massa presents "Water Music," at 7 p.m. at The Custer Beacon in Custer. This musical scores express the deep-rooted need for clean water via traditional indigenous wisdom and modern-day activism. The show will also feature Chadron State University jazz guitar professor Jeremy Quick. Admission is free.

April 16

The Black Hills Bluegrass Association hosts its Spring Acoustic Showcase from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Vucurevich Event Center at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Six local groups featuring some of the region’s finest musicians will perform acoustic music in bluegrass, classic country and pop, folk, Americana and original styles. Hear performances by The Golden Oldies, Morning Dew, Dynamix, Svenson Family Band, James Van Nuys & Friends and New Cambria. All musicians donate their time and talents to this fundraiser for the Black Hills Bluegrass Festival. Tickets available at the door. General admission $15, Bluegrass Association members $12, children 12 and younger admitted free. Refreshments available to purchase throughout the showcase.

The New Horizons Band with special guests the Joyful Gals & Guys Choir present their spring band concert from 2 to 4 p.m. at Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City. The New Horizons Band welcomes any adult who wants to play in the band. Refreshments will be provided. Admission is free; an offering will be taken.

Black Hills State University’s Concert Choir will perform at 2 p.m. in Meier Recital Hall at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Donations for scholarships are welcome.

April 18 and 20

Ukrainian ensemble Gerdan will present a night of folk music at 7 p.m. April 18 at the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish. Gerdan — Kaleidoscope of World Music is a four-piece ensemble founded by Ukrainian duo Solomia Gorokhivska and Andrei Pidkivka. The concert offers a sampling of Ukrainian folk music including Gerdan’s original arrangements of the songs and instrumental music from different regions of Ukraine. Go to matthewsopera.com/event/gerdan or call (605) 642-7973 for tickets and information.

Gerdan also will perform during Music Speaks: “Gerdan: Changes in Rural Ukraine” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sturgis Public Library in Sturgis. Admission to this concert and discussion is free. Gerdan creates original arrangements of traditional Ukrainian folk melodies and rhythms that reflect their passion for blending the old with the new in a style that is fresh, lively, and beautiful.

April 21

The Northern Hills Chamber Chorale will perform at 7 p.m. in Meier Recital Hall at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Donations for scholarships are welcome.

Kane Brown’s "Drunk or Dreaming" Tour with LOCASH and Dustin Lynch performs at 7 p.m. in Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/kanebrown23 for tickets and information.

April 22

Spring band concerts will be presented at 7 p.m. in Meier Recital Hall at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Donations for scholarships are welcome.

April 23

Black Hills State University Jazz Band will perform at 2 p.m. in Meier Recital Hall at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Donations for scholarships are welcome.

April 27

Country star Aaron Watson will be in concert at 8 p.m. at Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood. Go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com or (605) 559-1188 for tickets and information.

April 29

Black Hills State University Chamber Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. in Meier Recital Hall at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Donations for scholarships are welcome.

Theater and performance art

April 15

Shen Yun Performing Arts, a journey through the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture, will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Shen Yun invites audiences to travel back to the magical world of ancient China through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, music and more. Tickets run $80 to $150. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/shenyun2023

April 15-23

“The Fantasticks,” a timeless tale of romance, bandits, sword fights, abduction and reunion, is being presented at Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish. Showtimes are 7 p.m. April 15, 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. April 16 and 23. Advance tickets $20 adults, $10 students. Go to matthewsopera.com/event/the-fantasticks/2023-04-14/ or call (605) 642-7973 for tickets and information. “The Fantasticks” is a funny, romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. What could go wrong?

April 21-23

Black Hills Community Theatre’s Cherry Street Players present “Honk! Jr.” at 7 p.m. April 21, 2 and 7 p.m. April 22 and 2 p.m. April 23 in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Go to bhct.org/cherry-street-players.html for tickets and information. This story puts a fresh spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic “The Ugly Duckling” Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out. The little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat and meeting a whole flock of unique characters who help Ugly discover that being different is not a bad thing.

April 22

Craig Karges: Mentalist performs at 7 p.m. at Homestake Opera House in Lead. This award-winning entertainer combines the art of magic with the science of psychology and the power of intuition. He creates the impression that nothing is impossible. Tables float, metal bends and imaginations are challenged. Tickets $27-$30. Go to homestakeoperahouse.org/event/craig-karges-mentalist or call (605) 584-2067 for tickets and information.

April 26

Rapid City Concert Association presents Troupe Vertigo at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Troupe Vertigo performs an eclectic mix of circus-dance-theater that ignites the imagination with mentally and physically spellbinding performances. Incorporating artistic components from various creative disciplines, Troupe Vertigo shows create imaginative stories woven together with stylized choreography, lighting

April 27-29

Douglas High School Drama Department presents "Seussical," a family-friendly musical comedy based on the works of Dr. Seuss, at 4 p.m. April 27 and 7 p.m. April 28 and 29 at Douglas High School in Box Elder. “Seussical” weaves together “Horton Hears A Who!” “Gertrude McFuzz” “Horton Hatches the Egg” and many other Seuss tales. Reserved seats are $3 per seat donation to the DHS Drama Club. For reservations, contact Kevin.Plooster@k12.sd.us or call (605) 923-0030.

Film festival

April 17-18

The 2023 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour begins at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at the Elks Theatre in Rapid City, showing the film “Willow.” The festival showcases a selection of outstanding adventure, exploration, and mountain culture films. On April 18, the evening begins with a pre-movie happy hour with Black Hills Climbers Coalition and Dawn Glanc at 5 p.m. Windsor Block Bar. The film “Aspen” plays at 6:30 p.m. Go to eventbrite.com/e/2023-banff-centre-mountain-film-festival-world-tour-in-rapid-city-tickets-548015989577 for tickets and information.