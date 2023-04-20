The following are the Black Hills soldiers, Marines, airmen and sailors killed or missing in action for April provided by the Black Hills War Monument Association.

Marine PFC Herbert Littleton of Spearfish. Littleton was killed in action on April 22, 1951 during the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Medal of Honor. He served with Company C, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division.

Marine LCPL Arthur L. Mills of Pine Ridge was killed in action on April 12, 1968 in Vietnam. He served with Company C, 1st Battalion, 26th Marines, 3rd Marine Division.

Army SGT Colton Derr of Pennington County, was killed in action on April 28, 2012 in support of the Global War on Terror. He was a recipient of the Medal of Honor. He served with the U.S. Army's 1st Division.

Army MAJ Charles James Zurick of Lead went missing in action on April 9, 1942. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He commanded the 45th Infantry Philippine Scouts during WWII.