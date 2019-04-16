Red Cloud Campground
Located on the west side of Highway 385 approximately one mile south of the main entrance to Chadron State Park, this campground has picnic tables, parking pads, pedestal grills, fire rings and vault toilets. Tent camping, $5 per night from mid-May to mid-November. No water.
Roberts Tract Campground and Trailhead
Located near Roberts Loop Trail, this one-time homestead site, provides horse corrals, rider ramp and stock water from mid-May to mid-October. Picnic tables, a vault toilet and fire rings are provided. No drinking water. Camping is $8 per night from mid-May to mid-November.
The Roberts Tract Trailhead ties into the Pine Ridge Trail in the Pine Ridge National Recreation Area. The trailhead provides non-motorized travel for mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding to Spotted Tail Loop, Coffee Mill Trailhead and East Ash Trailhead.
Directions: From the intersection of Highways 385 and 20, southwest on Highway 20 9.4 miles to Eleson Road; south three miles, road jogs .5 miles to the west, then continue south four miles to Bethel Road; east one mile to Forest Service Road 737; one mile to Roberts Tract Campground.
Soldier Creek Camping Area
Adjacent to the Nebraska National Forests and Grassland Soldier Creek Wilderness Area and Fort Robinson, this campground includes primitive campsites, picnic tables, a handpump well, vault toilets, garbage cans and a 15-paddock corral system. Livestock feed is not available and stock water must be hauled to the corral from nearby creeks or from the handpump during the fee period. Fire rings only.$8 per night mid-May to mid-November.
Soldier Creek Wilderness Area is non-motorized and open only to horseback riding and hiking. The Wilderness Area can be accessed from three trailheads at the campground: Boots and Saddle Trail from the North Fork Trailhead that ties into the Trooper Trail; and the Trooper Trail Loop access from the Middle and South Fork Trailheads.
Directions: From Crawford take Highway 20 for two and a half miles to Fort Robinson, then north on Soldier Creek Road for six miles.
Toadstool Geological Park and Campground
This interpretive site has tent camping, camping trailer, picnic tables, toilets and parking. $3 per vehicle per day use; $5 per vehicle per night from mid-May to mid-November. Seasonal access only. Fire rings and pedestal grills. No drinking water. Three mile trail to Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center and a one-mile interpretive loop trail.
Directions: From Crawford go north on Highway 2 to Toadstool Road 4.2 miles then Toadstool Road to Forest Service Road 902 11. 4 miles, Road 902 to Toadstool Campground, 1.4 miles.
Cliffs Trailhead
Numerous trails, both motorized and non-motorized, lead from this area, providing access to the Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands. One picnic table, two fire rings. Pack in-pack out site.
Directions: From the intersection of Highways 385 and 20, five miles east on Highway 20 to Bordeaux Road; south seven miles to Forest Service Road 723; west 1.4 miles to Cliffs Trailhead and Picnic Area.
Coffee Mill Trailhead
Non-motorized, open to mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding. Entrance to the other areas including: Pine Ridge National Recreation Area, 4 miles; Roberts Trailhead and Campground, 7.5 miles; East Ash Trailhead, 14.5 miles; West Ash Trailhead, 20 miles.
Directions: From the intersection of Highways 20 and 385, south on 385, 13.5 miles to Antelope Road. Turn west and continue five miles on Deadhorse Road. Going north, 3.2 miles to Forest Service Road 713 and Coffee Mill Trailhead.
East Ash Trailhead
Non-motorized access to the Pine Ridge Trail, the Pine Ridge National Recreation Area and West Ash Trailhead. From East Ash to Coffee Mill is 14.5 miles; East Ash to West Ash is 5.5 miles; East Ash to Robert’s Trailhead is 10 miles. Parking area and dispersed camping on the west side of the road. No other services; pack-in, pack-out.
Directions: From the intersection of Highways 385 and 20, southwest on Highway 20 9.4 miles to Eleson Road; south three miles, road jogs .5 miles to the west; then continue south 5.4 miles past Bethel Road to Bethel Loop Road; turn west and south to Forest Service Road 706; south 2.4 miles.
Outrider Trailhead
Located .75 miles north of Chadron State Park’s main entrance from the west side of Highway 385, this provides non-motorized travel and access to several areas, including: Black Hills Overlook, 1.5 miles; Forest Service Road 701, 5 miles; Chadron Creek Wildlife Area, 6 miles; Deadhorse Road and Trailhead, 9.5 miles.
Services include dispersed camping, horse corrals and stock water. No other services available; pack-in, pack-out. Stock water usually available from May to October.
Spotted Tail Trailhead
Parking for the Pine Ridge Trailhead and Spotted Tail Trailhead is available off Forest Service Road 711. No garbage service, pack-in, pack-out. These are non-motorized trails open to mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding. Distance from Spotted Tail to Chadron State Park using Pine Ridge Trail is 8 miles; Spotted Tail Loop is 6 miles. This section of the Pine Ridge Trail offers access to several other trails, both motorized and non-motorized.
Directions: From the intersection of Highways 385 and 20, five miles south on Highway 385 to Kings Canyon Road; east .5 miles to Forest Service Road 711.
Strong Canyon Trailhead
The parking area for this trailhead is located immediately off Highway 385 across from Chadron State Park’s main entrance and has a tight turning radius for trailers. Take Forest Service Road 719 .5 miles to the parking area. No services are provided. Strong Canyon Trailhead is non-motorized and provides access to Spotted Tail Trailhead 7.5 miles to the east.
West Ash Picnic Area
Two picnic tables and fire rings. Parking pads available, but no garbage service; pack-in, pack-out. Access for the Pine Ridge Trail and West Ash Trailhead is approximately one-quarter of a mile to the south.
Directions: From the intersection of highways 385 and 20, south on Highway 385, 13.5 miles to Antelope Road; turn west and continue 13 miles on Table Road to West Ash Creek Road; continue for 2.5 miles.
West Ash Trailhead
Non-motorized trail, small parking area, no other services. East Ash Trailhead is 5.5 miles away, and Roberts Trailhead is 15 miles.
Directions: From Crawford, travel east on West Ash Creek Road 11 miles to the trailhead, located on the east side of the road.
Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center
Visitor center and archeological site. Gift shop, guided tours. Bison Trail to Toadstool Park is three miles. Interpretive site, drinking water, parking.
Directions: From Crawford, north on Highway 2 4.2 miles to Forest Service Road 904. 904 to Sand Creek Road 7.4 miles; Sand Creek Road to Hudson-Meng, 6.3 miles