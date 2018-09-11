Chadron

Boog and Mary Horse Park - North Morehead and Belle Fourche streets

includes outdoor grills, picnic tables, playground equipment, and a baseball backstop

Finnegan Park - Fourth and Cedar streets

provides outdoor grills, public restrooms, picnic tables, and ADA approved playground equipment.

War Memorial Park Complex - Ninth and Shelton streets

provides the Chadron Municipal Pool, tennis courts, basketball court, toddler playground equipment, picnic tables, outdoor grills, and a disc golf course

Wilson Park - Ninth and Moorehead streets

provides a large picnic shelter, outdoor grills, gazebo, arboretum, public restrooms, horseshoe pit, new playground equipment, sledding hill, and handicap accessible picnic tables.

Dog Park - located in the 700 block of West Sixth Street adjacent to the Community Gardens off leash park where you can run and play with your dogs, meet other dog owners and socialize young dogs

Ball fields - Roger Eaton Soccer Field, Legion Baseball “Maurice Horse Field,” Little League Baseball “Fitzgibbon Field,” and Women’s Softball “Hampton Field,” are located in the 300-400 blocks of North Main Street. Shumway Softball Field Complex - 900 block of East Niobrara Street

Municipal Swimming Pool - 540 East Tenth Street

The Chadron Area Wellness and Aquatics Center opened in 2017. The enclosed swimming pool features a splash pad and zero-depth entry for the little ones, a 75-foot slide, and a walking area around the pool. The facility also has a meeting room available for rent, where you can host birthday parties and more.

Ridgeview Country Club - 16611 Highway 385

a nine-hole course located south of the city

Chadron State Park - 15951 Hwy 385

offers a swimming pool, horseback trail rides, tennis and sand volleyball courts, craft center, snack bar, souvenirs, paddle boats on the picturesque lagoon, fishing, hiking, evening programs, picnic tables, shelters (which can be reserved), water, dump station, showers and modern restrooms.

Crawford

Crawford City Park and Rodeo Grounds - Main Street

features playgrounds, tennis/basketball court, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, Frisbee golf course, airsoft field, Moto X Track & Camping Area, walking trail and a horseback riding trail, both leading to nearby Fort Robinson State Park

Peabody Hale Park and Ball Fields

Downtown Memorial Park

Gordon

Wayland Park

Winship Park

The Mari Sandoz Sandhills Trail starts in Gordon

Harrison

City Park at Fourth and Frank streets features picnic shelters, restrooms, RV hookups and the city swimming pool

Coffee Park located in Sowbelly Canyon

While most of the land in Sowbelly Canyon is privately owned, Coffee Park is open to the public and provides access to Sowbelly Creek, playground equipment, vault toilets and picnic shelters

Hay Springs

Sunset Park, the largest of three city parks, is located at the intersection of Highways 87 and 20

features several wildlife sculptures carved with a chainsaw out of old tree stumps

Centennial Park is located on First and Main streets in downtown Hay Springs

features the Korean War Veteran Memorial constructed in 2002

Rushville

City Park covers approximately 25 acres and has an indoor swimming pool, baseball field, football field, softball fields and picnic area. A lighted walking trail and playground afford safe family fun days and nights.

Rushville Service & Sport Campground

includes hook-ups for 7 camper/recreational vehicles with water, electricity and dump station.

