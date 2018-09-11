Chadron
Boog and Mary Horse Park - North Morehead and Belle Fourche streets
includes outdoor grills, picnic tables, playground equipment, and a baseball backstop
Finnegan Park - Fourth and Cedar streets
provides outdoor grills, public restrooms, picnic tables, and ADA approved playground equipment.
War Memorial Park Complex - Ninth and Shelton streets
provides the Chadron Municipal Pool, tennis courts, basketball court, toddler playground equipment, picnic tables, outdoor grills, and a disc golf course
Wilson Park - Ninth and Moorehead streets
provides a large picnic shelter, outdoor grills, gazebo, arboretum, public restrooms, horseshoe pit, new playground equipment, sledding hill, and handicap accessible picnic tables.
Dog Park - located in the 700 block of West Sixth Street adjacent to the Community Gardens off leash park where you can run and play with your dogs, meet other dog owners and socialize young dogs
Ball fields - Roger Eaton Soccer Field, Legion Baseball “Maurice Horse Field,” Little League Baseball “Fitzgibbon Field,” and Women’s Softball “Hampton Field,” are located in the 300-400 blocks of North Main Street. Shumway Softball Field Complex - 900 block of East Niobrara Street
Municipal Swimming Pool - 540 East Tenth Street
The Chadron Area Wellness and Aquatics Center opened in 2017. The enclosed swimming pool features a splash pad and zero-depth entry for the little ones, a 75-foot slide, and a walking area around the pool. The facility also has a meeting room available for rent, where you can host birthday parties and more.
Ridgeview Country Club - 16611 Highway 385
a nine-hole course located south of the city
Chadron State Park - 15951 Hwy 385
offers a swimming pool, horseback trail rides, tennis and sand volleyball courts, craft center, snack bar, souvenirs, paddle boats on the picturesque lagoon, fishing, hiking, evening programs, picnic tables, shelters (which can be reserved), water, dump station, showers and modern restrooms.
Crawford
Crawford City Park and Rodeo Grounds - Main Street
features playgrounds, tennis/basketball court, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, Frisbee golf course, airsoft field, Moto X Track & Camping Area, walking trail and a horseback riding trail, both leading to nearby Fort Robinson State Park
Peabody Hale Park and Ball Fields
Downtown Memorial Park
Gordon
Wayland Park
Winship Park
The Mari Sandoz Sandhills Trail starts in Gordon
Harrison
City Park at Fourth and Frank streets features picnic shelters, restrooms, RV hookups and the city swimming pool
Coffee Park located in Sowbelly Canyon
While most of the land in Sowbelly Canyon is privately owned, Coffee Park is open to the public and provides access to Sowbelly Creek, playground equipment, vault toilets and picnic shelters
Hay Springs
Sunset Park, the largest of three city parks, is located at the intersection of Highways 87 and 20
features several wildlife sculptures carved with a chainsaw out of old tree stumps
Centennial Park is located on First and Main streets in downtown Hay Springs
features the Korean War Veteran Memorial constructed in 2002
Rushville
City Park covers approximately 25 acres and has an indoor swimming pool, baseball field, football field, softball fields and picnic area. A lighted walking trail and playground afford safe family fun days and nights.
Rushville Service & Sport Campground
includes hook-ups for 7 camper/recreational vehicles with water, electricity and dump station.