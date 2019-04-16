Chadron
- Boog and Mary Horse Park - North Morehead and Belle Fourche streets - includes outdoor grills, picnic tables, playground equipment, and a baseball backstop
- Finnegan Park - Fourth and Cedar streets - provides outdoor grills, public restrooms, picnic tables, and ADA approved playground equipment.
- War Memorial Park Complex - Ninth and Shelton streets - provides the Chadron Municipal Pool, tennis courts, basketball court, toddler playground equipment, picnic tables, outdoor grills, and a disc golf course
- Wilson Park - Ninth and Moorehead streets - provides a large picnic shelter, outdoor grills, gazebo, arboretum, public restrooms, horseshoe pit, new playground equipment, sledding hill, and handicap accessible picnic tables.
- Dog Park - located in the 700 block of West Sixth Street adjacent to the Community Gardens - off leash park where you can run and play with your dogs, meet other dog owners and socialize young dogs
- Ball fields - Roger Eaton Soccer Field, Legion Baseball “Maurice Horse Field,” Little League Baseball “Fitzgibbon Field,” and Women’s Softball “Hampton Field,” are located in the 300-400 blocks of North Main Street. Shumway Softball Field Complex - 900 block of East Niobrara Street
- Municipal Swimming Pool - 540 East Tenth Street - The Chadron Area Wellness and Aquatics Center enclosed swimming pool features a splash pad and zero-depth entry for the little ones, a 75-foot slide, and a walking area around the pool. The facility also has a meeting room available for rent, where you can host birthday parties and more.
Crawford
- Crawford City Park and Rodeo Grounds - Main Street - features playgrounds, tennis/basketball court, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, Frisbee golf course, airsoft field, Moto X Track & Camping Area, walking trail and a horseback riding trail, both leading to nearby Fort Robinson State Park
- Peabody Hale Park and Ball Fields
- Downtown Memorial Park
- Municipal Swimming Pool - 1005 First Street
Gordon
- Wayland Park
- Winship Park
- Municipal Swimming Pool - 300 West Fourth Street
- The Mari Sandoz Sandhills Trail starts in Gordon
Harrison
- City Park at Fourth and Frank streets features picnic shelters, restrooms, RV hookups and the city swimming pool
- Coffee Park located in Sowbelly Canyon While most of the land in Sowbelly Canyon is privately owned, Coffee Park is open to the public and provides access to Sowbelly Creek, playground equipment, vault toilets and picnic shelters
Hay Springs
- Sunset Park, the largest of three city parks, is located at the intersection of Highways 87 and 20 features several wildlife sculptures carved with a chainsaw out of old tree stumps
- Centennial Park is located on First and Main streets in downtown Hay Springs features the Korean War Veteran Memorial constructed in 2002
Rushville
- City Park covers approximately 25 acres and has an indoor swimming pool, baseball field, football field, softball fields and picnic area. A lighted walking trail and playground afford safe family fun days and nights.
- Rushville Service & Sport Campground includes hook-ups for 7 camper/recreational vehicles with water, electricity and dump station.