Friday evening, several area women left Chadron Primary School empowered with new techniques and experiences to help them defend themselves against verbal or physical aggression after participating in a Basic Women’s Primal Self-Defense class.
The class was taught by Shawn Whittington and Jessi Lee of 88 Tactical of Omaha, and included women of all ages.
“There are three modules that we do,” Whittington says of the class. “There’s an awareness, a boundaries and a combatist module.”
Whittington says in the awareness module students are taught to be more aware of distance and space and what’s appropriate from different people in different situations. The goal is to make participants more aware of their intuition and how to listen to it, as well as teach them the common characteristics predators look for in potential victims. It also covers the importance of non-verbal communication and the role it plays in presenting those characteristics to possible predators.
The boundaries section teaches students how to set firm, assertive, physical and verbal boundaries with people who are making them feel uncomfortable or may eventually become verbally aggressive toward them.
Finally, the combatist module taught skills for how to fight and get away when everything is done right, but a physical altercation takes place anyway.
“Something we do that’s very different from a typical self-defense class is two-thirds of the class is de-escalation and verbal skills,” Whittington says. “It’s frankly not that hard to teach a person how to kick or punch somebody and that’s usually not where we make our big mistakes. Our big mistakes usually come before that, where we don’t handle a situation appropriately and it degrades.”
Throughout the modules students were taught techniques and then tested in scenarios role-playing with Whittington and Lee.
“It’s all about getting a physical and emotional reaction from the student,” Whittington says. “Our role playing and the scenarios do that. It gets as close as we can get to simulating a real-life encounter because there’s really no other way to train for something like this other than to do it.”
The opportunity to take part in the course by Indivisible Chadron who helped cover some of the costs of enrollment.
“I’m so thrilled to have this opportunity for young women in our community,” Cheryl Welch, of Indivisible Chadron says. “I think it’s essential to give our young women the skills to be aware and stand up for themselves. I’m enjoying this class immensely…I would love to be able to do this twice a year.”
Chadron Primary School Principal Libby Uhing took part in the class along with her two young daughters.
“For me personally, I’m raising two girls and I want them to know the importance of being comfortable with yourself and being in scenarios in which you can be polite but you can stand your ground for things,” Uhing says.
Despite having to repeatedly raise their voices and practice striking, kicking and kneeing in potentially life-threatening scenarios, the class featured plenty of laughter and encouragement over the four hours it took place.
At its end, participants shared their impressions of the class, nearly all saying that they were appreciative of the opportunity to take part.