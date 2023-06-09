Ward Five Council member and mayoral candidate Laura Armstrong has filed a formal request with the City Finance Office seeking a recount of the mayoral election results from Tuesday.

Armstrong filed the request late Thursday with the City’s Finance Office.

State statute indicates candidates who fall within two percent of the final vote total are eligible to request a recount. Salamun unofficially took 32% of voters with 4,888 votes Tuesday, topping Laura Armstrong by only 269 votes.

Armstrong told the Journal the process is new to her, but that she's just trying to "make sure everything is on the up-and-up."

"My campaign advisors, family and friends just said, you know, look at what you do for a living; you're always encouraging second opinions. This is something that, obviously, it's on the books, so explore it, just to be sure before we certify the election on Tuesday," she said.

Salamun, who spoke at a press conference Wednesday about his apparent victory, told the Journal Friday he is fine with the recount.

"Elections should be fair and accurate," he said. "I'm confident the recount will uphold the victory we earned on June 6. I look forward to turning our attention to building a brighter future for the people of Rapid City."

A recount can be filed at any time after an election, but within five days after the official canvass proceeding, which will take place at a special session of the Rapid City Council next Tuesday. A candidate can initiate a recount by submitting a written request with City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie. Ainslie will convene a recount board. A recount of the votes must be scheduled within 10 days of receipt of the request for a recount.

Membership of the recount board will consist of one person selected by candidate Salamun, one person chosen by candidate Armstrong, and one person appointed by City Finance Director Ainslie who is acceptable to both candidates. The recount board has not been determined at this time and no date has been set for the convening of the board. More information on these items will be forthcoming next week from the City of Rapid City.

The recount will be held with the assistance of the Pennington County Auditor’s Office.

If the results of the recount indicate that Jason Salamun received the most votes, no further action will be taken. If the recount changes the outcome of the election, the canvassing of the recounted votes will occur at a later date and will replace the previous canvassing resolution.