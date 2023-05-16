Knights off to historic start

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights have been making history since they broke into the league, and they made some more Sunday night.

In defeating Edmonton 5-2 to win their playoff series in six games, the Golden Knights became the third team in NHL playoffs history to make the conference final four times in their first six seasons.

The New York Rangers advanced at least that far their first seven seasons (1926-27 to 1932-33) and won the Stanley Cup twice.

The St. Louis Blues made it four of their first five seasons (1967-68 to 1971-72).

"I think Vegas is the most impressive of those," Ontario-based hockey historian Eric Zweig said. "The fact that they've had to do it in a salary-cap era with a 32-team NHL and they've still done it. They've even had a couple setbacks. They haven't just been onward and up. I still don't know how they did it the first year. That's miraculous to me that they actually kept up that 100-point pace all year long and made the Stanley Cup Final."

The major hole in the Knights' resume is not winning the Stanley Cup, and they haven't been back to the championship round since losing in five games that first season to the Washington Capitals.

That team dubbed itself the "Golden Misfits," and three of the remaining players from that club scored all five goals in the clincher against the Oilers on Sunday.

"It's been a roller coaster of a six years for sure," said Jonathan Marchessault, who had a natural hat trick Sunday. "I'm definitely really proud of that (Misfits) term. It was something that we started, and we were a bunch of nobodies. We have six left right now, and we definitely still have a chip on our shoulder."

Teravainen nears return

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen's absence from a roughly monthlong injury appears to be near an end.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward has shed his no-contact jersey and participated in a full practice Monday ahead of the Eastern Conference Final against Florida.

Teravainen hasn't played since he suffered a hand injury in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the New York Islanders.

It's unclear exactly when he might be ready to play, though his return would be a lift for a team that has kept advancing despite injuries to top-line forwards.

"I think I'm pretty much ready to go," Teravainen said after Monday. "So whenever coach puts me out there, I'll be good."

Rod Brind'Amour would not say definitively when that would be, though he noted the extra rest from the series schedule helps.

"He's healthy enough," Brind'Amour said. "It's just whether or not he can play. ... I'm not going to throw him in if he can't shoot."

Teravainen was hurt when New York's Jean-Gabriel Pageau struck the forward's hands in an uncalled slashing penalty.