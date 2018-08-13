The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says they have arrested a person in connection with a Saturday morning homicide east of Wanblee.
Officers were dispatched to a home where they found a man unresponsive on the floor. Individuals at the residence had started CPR and officers took over that process until medics arrived. The unresponsive man was then transported to the Bennett County Emergency Room and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officers were told the man who died had earlier been assaulted and an arrest was made.
The victim's and the suspect's names were not released.