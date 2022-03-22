 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art show entries accepted March 31-April 2

The 43rd annual Community Art Show will be on display in the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center Gallery on April 5 to 29, with an Artists Reception April 22.

The Matthews gallery will accept entries for the show from March 31 through April 2. Entry forms can be accessed through the Matthews website, matthewsopera.com/event/43rd-cas/2022-04-05/ or picked up in the gallery. Entries are open to artists from the Black Hills area of all ages, skill levels from beginners to professionals, and all types of media.

“Our annual community art contest is a great opportunity for experienced and aspiring artists alike to showcase their vision, and be recognized for their hard work,” said Darren Granaas, Matthews Opera House director.

Those who attend the show can vote for the People’s Choice award until 5 p.m. April 22. Awards will be announced during the Artists Reception. The Community Art Show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish.

