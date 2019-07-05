The Prairie Guild Art Show will celebrate its 36th year during the Sioux County Fair.
The two-day show features mainly photography and paintings – though three-dimensional work is also on display – from 20-30 artists.
Over 200 people generally view the show over the course of the two days, said Rex Rodenbaugh, one of the art guild’s members and an organizer of the show. This year’s show is Aug. 2-3 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first day and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second day at the V.F.W. Hall in Harrison. The show is free to attend, and visitors are encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award.
The art guild was formed in the early 1980s and averages about 20 members, Rodenbaugh said. The Sioux County Fair art show is open to artists aged 18 and up. For information on how to enter the art show, contact Rodenbaugh at 308-668-2736.The show is judged by a regional working artist or art educator.