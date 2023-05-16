Related to this story
A 61-year-old man running for School Board in Rapid City apologized for posting tweets calling for the execution of Democrats and saying he wa…
Louie Krogman, Derek Paulson and Jordan (Stapp) Proefrock are among the 13 formers players who will be inducted into the year's South Dakota H…
James Hight, 17, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 suspended for first-degree manslaughter Wednesday.
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to locate and speak with Jason Broadway Monday morning.
Andrew Thorson, 31, was sentenced to 70 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter after he admitted to killing 24-year-old Dhani Aronson in 2021.