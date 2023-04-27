People wait in line to give comments at the USFS/BLM public meeting about the proposed Pactola Reservoir-Rapid Creek Watershed Withdrawal project on Wednesday, April 26.
DARSHA DODGE PHOTOS, JOURNAL STAFF
Attendees raise their hands in support of comments made in favor of a potential mining withdrawal in the Black Hills.
Mark K. Tilsen with NDN Collective spoke in favor of the withdrawal, reiterating the Lakota cultural connection and echoing the sentiment that the withdrawal area should be extended to all of the Black Hills.
