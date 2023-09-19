Lakota children gather and sing around a drum during the ground blessing for the new maȟpíya Lúta, formerly red Cloud Indian school, Heritage Center on sept. 14 in pine ridge.
AMELIA SCHAFER PHOTOS, ICT AND JOURNAL STAFF
The current maȟpíya Lúta Heritage Center is located in drexel Hall, the oldest building on the school's campus. after the heritage center is moved community members will discuss the future of the 136-year-old building in pine ridge.
The current maȟpíya Lúta Heritage Center is located in drexel Hall, the oldest building on the school's campus. after the heritage center is moved community members will discuss the future of the 136-year-old building in pine ridge.