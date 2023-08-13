Aug 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Rock-n-oll drummer Sofia Benham of Peach Street Revival jams on the Wolfman Jack Stage at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. DARSHA DODGE PHOTOS, JOURNAL STAFF Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin shreds on guitar at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Friday, Aug. 11. Related to this story Most Popular SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. UPDATE: One injured in officer-involved shooting at Sturgis gas station One man was injured after a shooting involving the South Dakota Highway Patrol around 10:03 a.m. Wednesday at the Big D gas station at 2800 Ju… SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out.