Valarie Willert and her dog, Lika, pose for a portrait at the 83rd City of sturgis Motorcycle Rally. MAYA GIRON PHOTOS, JOURNAL STAFF Misscoele Lømbejjet and her sister pose for a portrait at the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Carl Burrous poses for a portrait at the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. Mitchell baseball players charged with rape A total of six players on the Mitchell Post 18 American Legion baseball team were charged on Wednesday Pennington County Sheriff's Office working to identify deceased woman found on road near airport Law enforcement is working to identify the woman, who appeared to have been run over by a vehicle. She was wearing a green hoodie, black yoga … 'There's just nothing like it': Klock excited to experience Sturgis Rally as the 2023 Grand Marshal Laura Klock first experienced the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with her dad, Dave Donn. Donn was getting married in Sturgis during the Rally. That… Body found east of Rapid City identified as local 19-year-old The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the body found east of Rapid City Saturday morning.