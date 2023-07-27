Jul 27, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Chase Browdie, a flight instructor, preps his piper archer for takeoff on tuesday at plane training llC near the Rapid City Regional airport. MAYA GIRON PHOTOS, JOURNAL STAFF teddy tornow, left, a student, flies a piper Warrior with instruction from Bijan Maleki, owner of plane training llC, on tuesday. Related to this story Most Popular Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.” Nicole Ducheneaux, Native rights champion, legal ‘warrior’ dies Ducheneaux spent her legal career fighting for the rights of tribes, tribal organizations and individuals, including representing the Cheyenne… Former Crazy Horse School employee convicted of sexual abuse A federal jury found a former Crazy Horse School employee guilty of raping a woman three times, including once when she was a minor Sponsored Gear up for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Content by Liv Hospitality. Use this handy list as your guide for where to stay in the Black Hills, what first-time rally goers should expect … CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”