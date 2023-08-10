Riders begin their journey taking part in the 15th annual Biker Belles event.
MATT GADE JOURNAL STAFF
Antonia Armenta poses by her bike Tuesday morning in deadwood ahead of the Biker Belles Ride.
SHALOM BAER GEE, JOURNAL STAFF
Diva Amy Skaling's bedazzled boots.
SHALOM BAER GEE, JOURNAL STAFF
ABOVE: Biker Belles Ambassador Diva Amy Skaling, center, joins the other riders for a group photo before taking off in the 15th annual Biker Belles morning ride from The Lodge at Deadwood to the Buffalo Chip on Tuesday morning.
MATT GADE JOURNAL STAFF
LEFT: Diva Amy Skaling poses by her crystal encrusted motorcycle Tuesday morning in Deadwood.
