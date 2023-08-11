Aug 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Scott Adams poses for a portrait at the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle rally. MAYA GIRON PHOTOS, JOURNAL STAFF Colin Reardon on Saturday at the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle rally. Lynn Youness, left, and Mike Youness, right, on Saturday at the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle rally. Joanne and Ken Sackowski pose for a portrait at the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle rally. Related to this story Most Popular SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year. Here are some of the faces that stood out. UPDATE: One injured in officer-involved shooting at Sturgis gas station One man was injured after a shooting involving the South Dakota Highway Patrol around 10:03 a.m. Wednesday at the Big D gas station at 2800 Ju…