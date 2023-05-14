Related to this story
Most Popular
An 18-year-old Rapid City man was arraigned on three felony charges Monday morning for allegedly robbing a man and shooting him in the leg in March.
A 61-year-old man running for School Board in Rapid City apologized for posting tweets calling for the execution of Democrats and saying he wa…
Louie Krogman, Derek Paulson and Jordan (Stapp) Proefrock are among the 13 formers players who will be inducted into the year's South Dakota H…
James Hight, 17, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 suspended for first-degree manslaughter Wednesday.
29-year-old former Pennington County deputy killed in Wisconsin had "zest for life, an infectious smile"
“Kaitlin was an outstanding law enforcement officer, positively impacting many in our county,” said Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. “…