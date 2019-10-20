Cloyde Snook Jr., a Chadron and Oelrichs-area native and a graduate of Chadron State College, died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver at age 89.
Snook became a well-known artist and art professor at Adams State University at Alamosa, Colo. He was on the school’s faculty from 1966 until retiring in 1992 and was the chairman of the Art Department the final 12 years.
The ceramic pottery he created has been displayed in nationally-known galleries across the nation, including the Smithsonian Institute in Washington and the Museum of Contemporary Crafts in New York City. The Cloyde Snook Gallery on the Adams State campus is named in his honor to recognize his contributions to the campus and community. He also was inducted into the Adams State Educators Hall of Fame in the spring of 2019.
He was born April 2, 1930 to Cloyde Sr. and Janice Snook. He graduated from Chadron High School in 1948 and from Chadron State College in 1959. He also earned a master’s degree at the University of Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Donna (Clements) and his brother, Charles, of Chadron. The family is planning a memorial service this spring in Alamosa.