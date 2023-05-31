Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Explore Rapid City’s arts community on Friday nights this summer when Downtown Art Walks return from 5-8 p.m. June 2, July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1.

Downtown Art Walks are self-guided art experiences. Participants can enjoy interactive arts activities such as poetry readings, live music, workshops and painting at locations along the Art Walk. Start at any location on the route to join in some creative fun, and visit as many places along the route as you choose.

This year, 17 businesses, galleries and cultural venues are on this year’s Art Walk: Aby’s; Alex Johnson Mercantile; Art Alley; Art House Black Hills; Black Hills Vinyl; Canvas 2 Paint; Celtic Connection; Dahl Arts Center; Dakota Drum Co.; Elements of South Dakota; Melissa Wood Art Gallery; Prairie Edge; Pure Fox; Suzie Cappa Art Center; Tusweca Gallery; Ugly Graffiti; and Garbage Tale Vintage.

One of the special events planned during the Downtown Art Walk on June 2 is an artist meet and greet with Lumi from 5 to 7 p.m. in Art Alley. Lumi is one of the first three artists to be awarded a “Conversation Ignitor” mural in Art Alley. Lumi strives to depict her connection to nature and her appreciation for it in her art. Lumi’s goal is to create connection because “the planets, the mountains, the people…we’re all connected,” she said.

“Downtown Art Walks show the love our community has for the arts," said Jacqui Dietrich, executive director of the Rapid City Arts Council. "By bringing art and community together, Art Walks support both local talented artists and small businesses. Hundreds of attendees come to celebrate First Fridays and participate in interactive arts experiences. Downtown is the perfect backdrop to celebrate our vibrant art scene."

Downtown Art Walk organizers describe this as a perfect activity for a first date, a staycation, a friends’ night out, impressing out-of-town guests or as a chance to visit new-to-you businesses downtown.

Downtown Art Walks are presented by the Rapid City Arts Council with sponsorship by Print Mark-et, Black Hills Vinyl and Canvas 2 Paint. Go to facebook.com/firstfridayartwalkRC for updates about Downtown Art Walks.