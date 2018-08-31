Politics today ignores many Americans
Among friends and online, I see public spirited people allowing Trump to drag them down to his level. One by one they stop denying he is unfit for public office, but, while they admit he lacks the experience, skills and personality for his job, they need to immediately add everybody else is just as bad. Since there are no good people in public life anyway, Trump’s poor performance doesn’t matter, which seems to be Trump’s own attitude. As the kids say – No, just no.
The question is will Republican candidates and office holders show they are better people by breaking with Trump and his loyalists while the president plays mafia don, praising his newly convicted felon campaign manager for not cooperating with prosecutors, mocking his newly convicted felon attorney for doing so? Or, will more people enter a Democratic big tent? There are some “democratic socialists” hoping America looks a little more like Norway, wild and crazy as that might be.
There are more of us traditional centrists, seeking better balance between government, corporations, churches, small business, and pressure groups, all answering to regular citizens flipping radio dials and newspapers, sorting noise from TVs and smartphones, looking for a better deal.
Peter Hasby
Rapid City
Who can support this kind of party?
What if a political party endorsed statements like these?
Crime is just fine if our guys are the perpetuators. Our job is to make more money for millionaires; everyone else is on their own. We believe in everything our leader says or does and disbelieve all who disagree with him despite any evidence presented. Conspiring with a foreign dictator to sabotage our country's elections is acceptable behavior. Old white men should be able to tell young women what to do with their bodies. We have a constitution but will never let that get in the way of our goals. People fleeing horrible foreign conditions seeking better lives for their children should have those children taken away from them permanently. Those reporting facts are enemies of the people. No one in the FBI or Justice Department can be trusted; they are all conspiring against our leader. Our supreme leader is above the law and answerable to no one. Constant lying is what we do and it works.
If that aforementioned party existed, no intelligent, freedom-loving patriot could possibly vote for it, could they?
Terry Painter
Rapid City
Democrats are embracing socialism
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Cortez, the big three socialists, should take a trip to Venezuela and see with it does to people. We use to call it communism. Now, it is being acceptable in the USA by the Democrats. God help us.
Clifford Coleman
Rapid City